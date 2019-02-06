5G, Foldable Phones Have Prominent Place in MWC 2019

© KT

The Mobile World Congress or MWC was held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 25 to 28. Celebrating its 33rd year, the world’s largest mobile industry trade fair drew some 2,500 companies from 124 different countries to demonstrate the latest mobile technologies and innovations. In particular, fifth-generation or 5G network technology was very much at the center of this year’s event. With more, here’s Professor Kim Yeon-hak at Sogang University Graduate School of Management of Technology.





The theme of the 2019 event was “Intelligent Connectivity.” We have to note the word intelligent here. Moving beyond the simple delivery of information, more focus is now placed on how information is connected in an intelligent way—in a way to create new value. 5G networks represent the best infrastructure to implement the fourth industrial revolution, one of the most frequently used buzzwords these days. Indeed, intelligent connectivity and 5G were synonymous at this year’s MWC.





Organized by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, the 2019 MWC demonstrated that 5G networks are the catalyst for a new technological revolution and a hyper-connected world. Leading the way is Korea, where telecom companies have spearheaded 5G commercialization.





The global telecommunications industry pays close attention to Korea. On December 1 last year, three Korean mobile carriers simultaneously sent a 5G signal using mobile routers for the first time in the world. The International Telecommunication Union recognized their services as the worlds’ first commercialization of a 5G service. Korean telecom companies have adopted a particular 5G standard that allows them to operate an initial version of the 5G network together with the existing 4G long term evolution or LTE network.





Mobile carriers in other countries are hard at work figuring out what technology will be needed, how to select more efficient 5G equipment and what kind of business model will prove the most profitable in the 5G era.





Following the world’s first successful commercial 5G mobile network test in December, three Korean telecom firms are ready to offer high-end 5G services to consumers this month.





Meanwhile, the U.S. and Japan plan to commercialize 5G this summer, while China aims to launch commercial 5G services in 2020. As a role model for global players, three Korean mobile carriers showcased their amazing 5G network technologies at the MWC last week.





SK Telecom, Korea’s largest telecom carrier, unveiled a 5G Hyper Space platform that allows users to experience a virtual reality or VR world. Users can change their home interior decorations or instantly move from a hotel to an office or a concert hall using a handheld interface, transitioning seamlessly between virtual reality and real life.





KT, another Korean telecom company, set up an experience zone showcasing the 5G Skyship, a remote controlled 5G-based real time disaster relief airship platform – not unlike a drone.

Visitors at the booth in Barcelona were able to see the beautiful scenery of Busan’s Haeundae Beach through airborne cameras controlled via a 5G network. Meanwhile, Korea’s LG Uplus, showed 5G-powered VR content that offered live shows of popular K-pop artists, mimicking a real life concert.





SK Telecom’s VR technology transcends the limits of time and space. KT demonstrated the geographical scope of 5G technology by allowing users to control cameras aboard a drone-like airship 10,000 kilometers away. LG Uplus unveiled 5G-based content that enabled viewers to see their favorite Korean pop stars up close and personal.





Indeed, 5G technology has come a long way from last year. Instead of theoretical blueprints, MWC showed visible, tangible, and hands-on content that demonstrates just a few of the real world applications of 5G.





Major telecom firms from around the world also introduced promising 5G applications to be used in various fields, including security, medicine and media. AT&T’s cyber security technology, among others, attracted special attention. The MWC also presented business models using 5G technology that ensures faster and seamless connectivity.





On top of hyper-connectivity, foldable smartphones were another hot topic at this year’s MWC.





As expected, Samsung and Huawei launched the opening salvos in the rapidly approaching foldable smartphone war. Samsung Electronics unveiled its first foldable phone on stage in San Francisco last month, but visitors at the MWC were able to see the model up close. Chinese tech giant Huawei also showed its own foldable phone. While Samsung puts the folding screen on the inside of the device, which opens like a book, Huawei places its fold-out screen on the outside of the device.

In other words, Samsung’s phone is an inward folding device, while Huawei’s phone is an outward folding one. The latter has a larger and thinner screen than the former. But Huawei’s device was powered off during a demonstration and applications were not activated properly. It can be assumed that Huawei still lags behind Samsung in terms of technology.





Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X are expected to inject new momentum into the smartphone market that has offered very little innovation for years.





With its brilliant 5G and foldable screen technology, Korea is forging a path for the global mobile industry to follow at this year’s MWC. Still, outperforming China will be a daunting task.





Clearly, Korea’s telecom companies are ahead of their foreign rivals in terms of 5G services. But in addition to services, we also have to consider 5G equipment and terminals. Currently, Huawei is the industry leader in 5G equipment. Korean equipment manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics, have a challenging task of catching up with the Chinese company.





Regarding terminal devices, it seems Samsung’s foldable phone is a bit ahead of Huawei’s model. But Chinese phone makers are gaining on Korean firms at an alarming pace. Apple, which boasts the world’s highest level of technology, has yet to unveil a foldable iPhone but it might be preparing one. Although Korea might be ahead of others in foldable phones, it should remain alert and make constant efforts to develop new and innovative technology.





Other than Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, the other companies that showcased 5G-capable smartphones at MWC were all from China. As Professor Kim explained, Huawei and Samsung are competing in the 5G equipment market as well. Korea will need to make serious and sustained efforts to stay ahead in the global IT industry.