Solo artist Anda has released a new single under a new label.

The singer was recruited by YGX, an affiliate of YG Entertainment which is also the label of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The digital single is titled “What You Waiting For,” and was produced by R. Tee, an emerging K-pop producer.

The new single was released under the project name “R. Tee X Anda.”