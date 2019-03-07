Monsta X to perform at US music festival

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

Boy band Monsta X will perform at a major music festival in the U.S.

The group is scheduled to perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival which will be held in Las Vegas on Sept. 21.

The festival is an annual event hosted by iHeartRadio, the largest online radio platform in the United States.

This year’s lineup includes big names such as Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish etc.

Monsta X has also been invited to the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, the largest year-end radio show in the U.S., last December.