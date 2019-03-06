On the way to music bank 190308

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers of Rogers Holdings
♬ It's blah blah time♬
Ravi's new song is amazing~
Won Sik, do whatever you want to do.
This is his first solo album since his debut 9 years ago and
his last before entering the military, Jang Dong Woo of INFINITE.
Don't go ( Jang Dong Woo ) Don't go~ oh oh oh oh oh~
Jus2 is a new unit of GOT7!
JB & Yu Gyeom, Swag~
Rookie group TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
They already captured the hearts of many people all over the world.
The more I see of their, the more I like of their.
What should I do~? Senorita~ (G)I-DLE
N.Flying came back again!
The miracle of climbing up the music chart!!!!
Don't cry. Let's have a journey walking on flower petals.
