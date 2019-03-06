Beautiful Mind (12) 최선을 다 하겠습니다.

Expression of the Week

Kang Hyun-joon : 어제 일로 인해서 그린파미시와의 합작이 깨지는 일이 없도록 해 주세요.

재생의료 상용화까지 잡음 없이 마무리만 해주면 약속할게요.

원장직은 채실장님 몫입니다.

Please make sure that the talks for collaboration with Green Pharmacy does not break down because of what happened yesterday.

If you can reach the commercialization stage for regenerative medicine without a glitch, I promise you.

The director position is yours.

Chae Soon-ho : 최선을 다 하겠습니다. 지금까지 그래왔던 거처럼.

I’ll do my best. Just as I have been doing all this time.









최선을 다 하겠습니다. (I’ll do my best.)





최선 – n. one’s best

다 – adv. all; everything

하다 – v. to do; perform





Casual – 최선을 다 할게/할게요.

Polite – 최선을 다 하겠습니다.





>>In the dialogue, Kang is promising Chae the director position but he has some conditions. Chae promises to do his best with the expression “최선을 다 하겠습니다.”





>>The expression is commonly used in work/office setting or other situations where there is a power difference between the speakers. The person with lower “power” (e.g. subordinate) would use the expression to a person with higher “power” (e.g. boss or superior).





>> A similar expression that is often used is “열심히 하겠습니다” which also means “I will do my best.” 열심히 is an adverb that means hard; diligently; or zealously, so the literal translation for “열심히 하겠습니다” would be I will work hard on it (something) or with zeal.



