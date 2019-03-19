K-Pop Stars Grilled Over Brewing Burning Sun Scandal

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korean singer and television personality Jung Joon-young is accused of secretly filming his intimate encounters with women and sharing them with his friends in mobile chat rooms. Appearing for police questioning on Thursday, the 30-year-old K-pop singer was surrounded by a swarm of reporters.





"I am really sorry for causing concern to the public. I will sincerely cooperate with the investigation. I am really sorry."

As the police are running a drug test on Jung, investigators are also seeking to find out why similar charges against Jung in 2016 were dropped.





Investigators suspect at least ten women were victimized as their photos and videos were shared at chat rooms, including one involving boy band Big Bang member Seungri.





The 28-year-old also appeared for his second round of police questioning and first as a criminal suspect on Thursday.





"I would like to vow my head again to apologize to the public and those who have been hurt and suffered damages by me. Instead of making a statement, I will faithfully take part in the investigation with honest answers. Thank you."





Seungri is suspected of using Burning Sun and other clubs in Seoul's Gangnam district to introduce escorts to potential overseas investors. A new accusation has surfaced that a high-ranking official in the police agency may have assisted Burning Sun in getting away with irregularities reported by a neighboring business. One of the members of a KakaoTalk group chat involving Seungri said back in July 2016 that the police commissioner general had their backs.



