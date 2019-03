ⓒ YONHAP News

Singer-songwriter Suran will release her 2nd EP on March 22.

The new release will be the singer’s first release in over 21 months. The album will contain the singer’s single “Hide and Seek” which was unveiled earlier this month.

The single has been written and produced by the singer herself and also features vocals by Heize . The song topped the local music charts upon its release.