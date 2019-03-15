Menu Content

Park Bom makes comeback after 8 years hiatus

2019-03-15

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

Singer Park Bom from the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1 has unveiled her first solo album, eight years since her last solo release.

The new album is titled “Spring” and is her first release since moving to a new agency. The album’s title is a play on words with the singer’s name “Bom” which means spring in Korean.

Park’s mini-album contains three tracks and was produced by Brave Brothers. The music video for the title track features Sandara Park who was also a member of 2NE1.

