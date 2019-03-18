Director Lee Chang-dong honored at Asian Film Awards

ⓒ YONHAP News

Director Lee Chang-dong has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 13th Asian Film Awards.





The director’s most recent work “Burning” also garnered him the best director award at the festival which took place in Hong Kong on Sunday.





The film has been gaining international recognition by being selected for the Cannes Film Festival and winning best foreign film awards from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Toronto Film Critics Association.