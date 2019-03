ⓒ YONHAP News

Chen, a member of the popular K-pop boy band EXO, will release his first solo album.

Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, will reveal his debut solo EP, “April, and a Flower,” on April 1.

It has been seven years since Chen joined EXO, a group that garnered popularity through hits like “Grown,” “Overdose,” and “Ko Ko Bop.” Chen was also a member of the band’s sub-unit EXO-CBX along with Baekhyun and Xiumin.