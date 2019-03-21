SHINee’s Minho to make solo debut

ⓒ YONHAP News

Minho from the popular boy group SHINee will debut as a solo artist before enlisting for mandatory military service.

Minho’s solo debut, “I’m Home” will be released on March 29 as part of his label’s digital music release program. Minho will premiere the song during the final event of his first ever individual Asian tour in Seoul on March 30.

The star has volunteered for the Marine Corps and is planning on enlisting next month.

Minho has released many hits as a member of SHINee such as “Replay,” “Ring Ding Dong,” “Lucifer,” etc. He has also debuted as an actor appearing in a number of TV series and movies.