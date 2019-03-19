On the way to music bank 190322

♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Today is ‘PRODUCE’ day!

They were decided by the votes of the viewers.

Shall we look for them on the way to music bank?





Bright like diamonds DIA is too brilliant for me.

They are really growing on me, Wow Wow Wow!





MOMOLAND has returned back with a new song "I'm so hot"

However, the 9 member group launched their activities without two members.

Please return as soon as possible.





The best rookie group, EVERGLOW.

Captures the heart of people from all around the world.

What I wanted for so long, I was so excited, my heart was fluttering.

I'm all set to join them.