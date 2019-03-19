My Golden Life (2) 잠시 만요

Expression of the Week

Seo Ji-an : 죄송합니다.

I’m sorry.

Choi Do-kyung : 보험 처리 하면 되니까, 말싸움 하지 맙시다.

I can let me insurance handle it so let’s not argue over this.

길 막히는 퇴근 시간 서울 거리에서... 보험사 부릅시다.

On the busy streets during rush hour in Seoul… let’s call the insurance.

Seo Ji-an : 잠시 만요.

Wait a minute.









잠시만요 (Wait a minute)





잠시 – (adv.) for a while; for a moment; for a short time

-만 – a post positional particle that indicates the speaker’s least expectation (e.g. only)





Casual – 잠시만.

Semi-polite – 잠시만요.

Polite – 잠시만 기다려 주세요.





>>The post positional particle ‘만’ can be translated as ‘only’ or ‘just.’ When added to ‘잠시’ it makes an emphasis that it will be ONLY for a short moment.





>>A similar expression that can be used instead of ‘잠시만요’ is ‘잠깐만요’ with 잠깐만 also meaning just for a moment. The expression literally means ‘please give me a short moment’ and is asking the listener to wait.



