My Golden Life (2) 잠시 만요

Expression of the Week
Seo Ji-an : 죄송합니다.
I’m sorry.
Choi Do-kyung : 보험 처리 하면 되니까, 말싸움 하지 맙시다.
I can let me insurance handle it so let’s not argue over this.
길 막히는 퇴근 시간 서울 거리에서... 보험사 부릅시다.
On the busy streets during rush hour in Seoul… let’s call the insurance.
Seo Ji-an : 잠시 만요.
Wait a minute.
잠시만요 (Wait a minute)
잠시 – (adv.) for a while; for a moment; for a short time
-만 – a post positional particle that indicates the speaker’s least expectation (e.g. only)
Casual – 잠시만.
Semi-polite – 잠시만요.
Polite – 잠시만 기다려 주세요.
>>The post positional particle ‘만’ can be translated as ‘only’ or ‘just.’ When added to ‘잠시’ it makes an emphasis that it will be ONLY for a short moment.
>>A similar expression that can be used instead of ‘잠시만요’ is ‘잠깐만요’ with 잠깐만 also meaning just for a moment. The expression literally means ‘please give me a short moment’ and is asking the listener to wait.
