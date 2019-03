Date: April 12-14

Nu’est will hold a solo concert for the first time in six years. Titled “Segno” the concert is also the first for the group as a whole since Minhyun’s return from participating in the project group Wanna One. The Seoul concert will take place from April 12 to 14 at KSPO Dome, Seoul Olympic Gymnastics Arena.