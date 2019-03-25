Apink to celebrate 8th anniversary with fan meeting

ⓒ PLAN A ENT

The popular girl group Apink will be celebrating its eighth anniversary in the industry with a fan meeting.





Apink 6th Panda Fan Meeting [Apink is Eight Years Old] will take place on April 20 at Daeyang Hall in Sejong University. The fan meeting will invite 2,000 fans to a special night of music and interaction with the group members as well as various surprises and fan services.





Apink debuted on April 19, 20011 through the mini album Seven Springs of Apink. Since their debut, the group rose to stardom with many chart-toppers and various awards.