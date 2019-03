ⓒ YG Entertainment

Popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release a new album next month.





The album is titled, “Kill This Love,” and it will be released on April 5. The lead track for the album has the same title.





The album will be released around a week before BLACKPINK's appearance at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, slated to run from April 12-21 in California, the United States.