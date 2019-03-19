A natural disaster, instigated by mankind.

Musical Actor Michael K. Lee
The five-point-four magnitude earthquake that struck
Based on their year-long investigation, a government-led team of local and overseas experts announced on Wednesday that the November 15th quake was most likely triggered by a nearby experimental geothermal power plant.
the Pohang earthquake was triggered by the EGS
Professor Shemin Ge from the University of
Soon after the earthquake, the questioning rose about the possible involvement in the earthquake of Korea's first Enhanced Geothermal System
Geothermal power generation usually involves injecting water several kilometers deep underground, heating up the water with terrestrial thermal energy, and then using the steam to run turbines.
With many Pohang residents seeking compensation the government said it will permanently suspend the geothermal power plant.
The energy ministry will also carry out a thorough inspection in the process of pursuing its project to commercialize geothermal power plants and to select suitable sites to house such plants.
In addition, the energy ministry said that starting from this year, it will spend nearly 226 billion won over the next five years to repair houses and infrastructure in the town of Heunghae in Pohang, which suffered the biggest blow from the 2017 quake.
