Court Day for Kpop Sex Offenses

"As the Minister of Interior and Safety, I understand the gravity of public anger over the case involving people who were granted privileges and deeply apologize for the alleged collusion by members of the police force whose job is to root out such illegal activities."





At a rare joint news conference with the justice minister, Kim vowed to take stern measures against anyone linked to the collusion. He also announced a nationwide probe into large nightclubs.





Justice Minister Park Sang-ki also promised to get to the bottom of controversial, unresolved criminal allegations of the rich and powerful.





"Cases related to the so-called Jang Ja- yeon list and former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak- ui have caused public anger as they involve our society's privileged class and there are allegations of possible cover-ups by the prosecution or the police and of shortfalls in their investigation. The Justice Ministry will do its best to get to the truth behind the two cases."





Over the last 13 months, Park's ministerial committee reviewed 15 of the prosecution's past investigations that were closed before light was shed on all the allegations.





The committee requested two more months to further investigate the case of former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak- ui , suspected of receiving sexual favors from a construction contractor.





The committee will also continue its probe into late actress Jang Ja- yeon . She is believed to have been forced to perform sexual acts for influential figures, whom she listed in a note before her death.





Tuesday's announcements come a day after President Moon Jae-in ordered a thorough investigation into the Burning Sun scandal and a re-examination of allegations involving the former vice justice minister and the late actress amid mounting public uproar.