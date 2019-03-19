



Super Junior debuted in 2005 consisting of 12 members, and became one of the biggest “Hallyu Stars” of the 2000s. The boyband consisted of 13 members at its peak, but currently has 9 active members. It became the first K-Pop group to introduce the unit system, while most of the members are active as solo entertainers as well. Super Junior was the best-selling K-pop artist for 4 years in a row, and has also won 13 music awards from the Mnet Asian Music Awards, and 19 the Golden Disc Awards. In 2015, they won the "International Artist" and "Best Fandom" Awards at the Teen Choice Awards.