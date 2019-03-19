Menu Content

On the way to music bank 190329

#Creative l 2019-03-29

♬ It's blah blah time ♬


Jeong Sewoon had such a sweet voice.

His smile is bright and beautiful.

I like you!


KARD released a new album.

Let me tell you, you don't want to miss out.

Every night with you is special. Bomb Bomb!


Winter has passed and spring is here.

And so is JBJ95.

We can't help but full in love with their undeniable charm.


Stray Kids debut 1 year anniversary.

They are charming from one to nine!

Their hobby is from jumping, dancing to enjoying their performances!

