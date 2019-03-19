On the way to music bank 190329

Musical Actor Michael K. Lee
2019-03-19
#Creative l 2019-03-29
♬ It's blah blah time ♬
Jeong Sewoon had such a sweet voice.
His smile is bright and beautiful.
I like you!
KARD released a new album.
Let me tell you, you don't want to miss out.
Every night with you is special.
Winter has passed and spring is here.
And so is JBJ95.
We can't help but full in love with their undeniable charm.
Stray Kids debut 1 year anniversary.
They are
Their hobby is from jumping, dancing to enjoying their performances!
2019-03-19
2019-03-20
2019-03-21