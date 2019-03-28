Pentagon releases new EP

ⓒ YONHAP News

The boy band Pentagon has released a new EP “Genie:us,” after re-shaping into a nine-member team.

The new album dropped on Wednesday and is the first Korean-language album the band has released since the departure of member E’Dawn last year.

The new album contains six tracks and is the 8th EP released by the group. The title track is called “Sha La La” which is a speedy, heart-throbbing song that will feature the group’s powerful and precise dance moves.