Im Si-wan discharged from military

Actor and member of the boy group ZE:A, Im Si-wan, has been discharged from the military completing his mandatory military service.

The actor, who had been serving in the Army special forces, made his first public appearance in 21 months. Around 100 fans from home and abroad came to see him during the discharge ceremony.

Im will be making a quick transition back to the entertainment scene as he has already been cast in the cable TV series “Strangers from Hell.” The series is set to air in the 2nd half of the year.