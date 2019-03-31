Menu Content

Moon Promises Better Biz Environment for Foreign Entrepreneurs

#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-03-31

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday invited some 50 businesspeople from foreign-invested enterprises(FIE) to his office, seeking to improve the nation's business environment for them. This is the first time President Moon has met with FIEs since taking office in 2017.


"The peace-based economy on the Korean Peninsula will become the most attractive market in the world. Please pay attention to the infinite possibilities of the peace economy." Before an hour-long discussion session, the South Korean president tried to highlight the reduced geopolitical risks on the Korean Peninsula.


"Following the inter-Korean summits last year, the geopolitical risks have been reduced drastically. S&P, one of the world'd [top] three credit appraisers, is maintaining South Korea's sovereign ratings at a historical high above China and Japan... " 


During the session moderated by Jeffrey Jones, Chairman of the Board Of Directors at the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, the international businessmen presented their ideas to the president and his key officials.


Moon promised equal treatment for foreign-invested companies and Korean firms.The presidential office said that relevant ministries and government offices will respond to the proposals made at the forum. Foreign-invested companies play a crucial role in the world's sixth-largest exporter, accounting for 19 percent of the country's overall outbound shipments and seven percent of employment.

