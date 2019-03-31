Moon Promises Better Biz Environment for Foreign Entrepreneurs
2019-03-31
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-03-31
Shareholders of South Korea's flagship
Cho's reappointment was not put to an actual vote as a prior count of proxies had already determined that a third of shareholders would reject the motion.
The 70-year-old lost control of South Korea's flagship carrier 20 years after taking the helm from his late father and Hanjin Group founder Cho Choong-
It's the first time that shareholders have taken away management rights from the head of a major conglomerate after the National Pension Service
One day after
In a statement on Thursday, the airline conglomerate said the 74-year-old chief made the decision to step down in order to take responsibility for causing financial market turbulence.
2019-03-31
2019-03-31
2019-03-31