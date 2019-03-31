Leaders of S. Korea, US to Seek Ways to Break Nuclear Impasse

ⓒYONHAP News

Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han said on Friday that President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook will visit Washington from April tenth to the eleventh.





On his second day in the U.S., Moon is scheduled to hold summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.





Yoon said the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and coordinate their stance on setting up a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula through the complete denuclearization of North Korea.





The upcoming summit will be the two leaders' first meeting since they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires last November and comes amid stalled nuclear talks following last month's U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.





The U.S. says the North demanded the lifting of sanctions "in their entirety" in exchange for the dismantlement of its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, while the U.S. wanted additional sites including a second uranium enrichment plant demolished.





The North says it only demanded partial sanctions relief, but that the U.S. pressed for more than the removal of the Yongbyon facilities.





Moon, who had often mediated between the leaders of Washington and Pyongyang in the past year, is expected to push for top-down diplomacy to break the current impasse.





While Trump reportedly wants a package deal where Pyongyang dismantles more than its Yongbyon nuclear facility in exchange for sanctions relief, Moon could suggest resuming inter-Korean cooperation projects to induce denuclearization steps from the North.