My Golden Life (3) 필요 없습니다.

Moon Promises Better Biz Environment for Foreign Entrepreneurs
2019-03-31
#Drama Lines l 2019-04-01
Expression of the Week
Noh Myung-hee : 열어보세요.
Please open it.
Yang Mi-jeong : 이게 뭔가요?
What’s this?
Noh : 직영점으로 준비하던 거라서 목이 꽤 좋습니다.
The location is quite nice because it was for a franchise store.
가맹점 서류만 작성해서 보내시면 담당 직원이 연락 갈 거예요.
If you fill out the form and send it back a staff member will be in contact soon.
Yang : 아니 왜 이걸 저희한테?
Why would you give this to us?
왜 이런 걸 주세요?
Why are you giving this to us?
필요 없습니다.
We don’t need it.
필요 없습니다 (We don’t need it)
필요하다 – (adj) necessary; needed
불필요하다 – (adj) unnecessary, needless
Casual – 필요 없어
Semi-polite – 필요 없어요
Polite – 필요 없습니다
>>필요 없다 is a more colloquial and vernacular way of saying 불필요하다 which both mean that something is not needed.
>>The opposite expression that can be used to express the need for something would be [필요합니다].
