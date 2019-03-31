My Golden Life (3) 필요 없습니다.

Expression of the Week

Noh Myung-hee : 열어보세요.

Please open it.

Yang Mi-jeong : 이게 뭔가요?

What’s this?

Noh : 직영점으로 준비하던 거라서 목이 꽤 좋습니다.

The location is quite nice because it was for a franchise store.

가맹점 서류만 작성해서 보내시면 담당 직원이 연락 갈 거예요.

If you fill out the form and send it back a staff member will be in contact soon.

Yang : 아니 왜 이걸 저희한테?

Why would you give this to us?

왜 이런 걸 주세요?

Why are you giving this to us?

필요 없습니다.

We don’t need it.









필요하다 – (adj) necessary; needed

불필요하다 – (adj) unnecessary, needless





Casual – 필요 없어

Semi-polite – 필요 없어요

Polite – 필요 없습니다





>>필요 없다 is a more colloquial and vernacular way of saying 불필요하다 which both mean that something is not needed.





>>The opposite expression that can be used to express the need for something would be [필요합니다].



