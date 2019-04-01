Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

2019 Jang Bum-jun Nationwide Tour “Kareoke” in Seoul

2019-04-01

K-POP Connection


Date: April 6-7, 12-14 

Venue: Bluesquare iMarket Hall 

 

Jang Bum-jun of Busker Busker who is famous for the springtime classic “Cherry Blossom Ending” will be going on a nationwide concert tour titled “At the Singing Room” this spring. The Seoul concerts will be held at Bluesquare iMarket Hall in Yongsan and will take place from April 6-7 and 12-14. The concerts will feature live performances from the singer’s recently dropped 3rd album including “Kareoke” and “Every Moment with You.” 

List

Editor's Pick