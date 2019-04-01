BTS to hold global fan meeting in Seoul and Busan





Global stars BTS will be holding two fan meet-and-greets in Seoul and Busan in June.

The events, titled “5th Muster Magic Shop” will be held in Busan first from June 15-16 followed by Seoul from June 22-23. The fan meetings are expected to be a global gathering with BTS fans from around the world in attendance.

The group is slated to release a new album titled “Map of the Soul: Persona” on April 12.