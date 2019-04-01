SHINee’s Taemin to launch Japanese arena tour

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Taemin, the youngest member of K-pop boy band SHINee, will be holding a solo Japanese arena tour in June.

The singer will be kicking off the tour in Hokkaido on June 8 and later perform in Tokyo, Osaka, Shizuoka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka. A total of fourteen concerts will be held in the six cities.

It will be Taemin’s 2nd solo tour of Japanese cities following his run in 2018. The singer is expected to focus on his solo career for the moment as the group is temporarily on hiatus with three of its members current in the military or planning on enlistment.