20th Jeonju International Film Festival to kick off next month





The 20th Jeonju International Film Festival will kick off on May 2nd featuring 262 films from 52 different countries.

The annual film festival held in the historic city of Jeonju will be hosted under the theme, “Cinema, Liberated and Expressed.”

The opening and closing films have been announced with “Piranhas,” by Italian director Claudio Giovannesi to open the event while “Skin,” an Oscar-winner by Israeli director Guy Nattiv will close it.