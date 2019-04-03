Bolbbalgan4 releases new album

ⓒ YONHAP News

The popular female indie-duo, Bolbbalgan4, have released a new album after nearly a year away from the K-pop scene.

The new album consists of five tracks that are perfect for the spring season. Titled, “Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy” the album has three title tracks, “Bom,” “Stars over Me,” and “Mermaid.”

All three songs were written and composed by the band’s vocalist Ahn Ji-young.