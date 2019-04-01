S. Korean Mobile Carriers Launch World's First 5G Network Services

Professor Bruce Cumings, Renowned Historian at The University of Chicago
2019-04-01
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-04-07
South Korea's three major mobile carriers commercially launched the world's first full-fledged fifth-generation
According to industry insiders, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus opened their 5G mobile services for their first customers at 11 p.m.
The three telecom firms welcomed new subscribers on Friday, when Samsung Electronics' new 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 smartphone launches.
A source said the firms originally planned to start their 5G services on Friday, but that they decided to move up the services following reports that U.S.
Science and ICT Minister You Young-min has celebrated the launch of the world’s first 5G commercial network services, calling it an affirmation of the country’s leading position in information and communication technologies.
In a press release Thursday, the minister also vowed national efforts to maintain the country’s leadership in 5G services.
Thanking all parties involved in the industrial achievement, including industry players, academia and research institutes, You said 5G will bring to fruition services that had only been imagined such as autonomous driving, unmanned robots and holograms.
He said by using the up-to-date network services and through convergence with other industries, the country will be able to innovate and create
2019-04-01
2019-04-03
2019-04-01