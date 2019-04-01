S. Korean Mobile Carriers Launch World's First 5G Network Services

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea's three major mobile carriers commercially launched the world's first full-fledged fifth-generation ( 5G) network services.





According to industry insiders, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus opened their 5G mobile services for their first customers at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.





The three telecom firms welcomed new subscribers on Friday, when Samsung Electronics' new 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 smartphone launches.





A source said the firms originally planned to start their 5G services on Friday, but that they decided to move up the services following reports that U.S. mobile carrier Verizon planned to start its 5G service on Wednesday. The Korean carriers reportedly beat Verizon by just fifty-five minutes.





Science and ICT Minister You Young-min has celebrated the launch of the world’s first 5G commercial network services, calling it an affirmation of the country’s leading position in information and communication technologies.





In a press release Thursday, the minister also vowed national efforts to maintain the country’s leadership in 5G services.





Thanking all parties involved in the industrial achievement, including industry players, academia and research institutes, You said 5G will bring to fruition services that had only been imagined such as autonomous driving, unmanned robots and holograms.



