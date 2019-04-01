My Golden Life (4) 가물가물하다.

Professor Bruce Cumings, Renowned Historian at The University of Chicago
2019-04-01
#Drama Lines l 2019-04-08
Expression of the Week
Seonwoo Hyuk : 오지랖은 또 어찌나 넓은지 동아리 애들 삥 뜯기면
나 끌고 가서 도로 뺏어 오고.
You were so nosy if you saw any of the club members being robbed you would drag me there to get it back.
Seo Ji-an : 내가 그랬구나. 가물가물하다.
I was like that. I can hardly remember.
가물가물하다 (I can hardly remember.)
가물가물하다 – blurred, foggy, vague
Casual – 가고 싶어
Semi-polite – 가고 싶어요
Polite – 가고 싶습니다
>>”가물가물하다” is used when referring to something that is vague or blurry in memory. e.g. 어디서 본 듯 한데 기억이 가물가물하다 = (something) looks familiar but I can’t seem to remember quite clearly.
>>In the dialogue, Seonwoo Hyuk is referring to the past to which Seo Ji-an uses “가물가물하다” to emphasize it was in the distant past and she had forgotten about it until Seonwoo Hyuk mentioned it.
>>”가물가물하다” can also refer to something that looks blurry or blurred. e.g. 눈이 나빠져서 칠판 글씨가 가물가물하다. = The writing on the blackboard was blurry because my vision has gotten worse.
2019-04-01
2019-04-03
2019-04-01