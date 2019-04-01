My Golden Life (4) 가물가물하다.

Expression of the Week

Seonwoo Hyuk : 오지랖은 또 어찌나 넓은지 동아리 애들 삥 뜯기면

나 끌고 가서 도로 뺏어 오고.

You were so nosy if you saw any of the club members being robbed you would drag me there to get it back.

Seo Ji-an : 내가 그랬구나. 가물가물하다.

I was like that. I can hardly remember.









가물가물하다 (I can hardly remember.)





가물가물하다 – blurred, foggy, vague





Casual – 가고 싶어

Semi-polite – 가고 싶어요

Polite – 가고 싶습니다





>>”가물가물하다” is used when referring to something that is vague or blurry in memory. e.g. 어디서 본 듯 한데 기억이 가물가물하다 = (something) looks familiar but I can’t seem to remember quite clearly.





>>In the dialogue, Seonwoo Hyuk is referring to the past to which Seo Ji-an uses “가물가물하다” to emphasize it was in the distant past and she had forgotten about it until Seonwoo Hyuk mentioned it.





>>”가물가물하다” can also refer to something that looks blurry or blurred. e.g. 눈이 나빠져서 칠판 글씨가 가물가물하다. = The writing on the blackboard was blurry because my vision has gotten worse.



