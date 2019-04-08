2019 SHINHWA 21st ANNIVERSARY CONCERT “CHAPTER 4”





Date: April 20-21

Venue: Seoul Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO DOME)

Shinwha is considered to be one of K-pop’s oldest boy bands that is still together in one piece. The group will be celebrating 21 years together with an anniversary concert titled “Chapter 4” which will take place from April 20-21 at the Seoul Olympic Gymnastics Arena. The group has promised a concert full of passionate and colorful performances as they open up a new chapter of their careers.