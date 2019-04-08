ITZY’s debut single surpasses 100 mln views on YouTube





Rookie girl band ITZY has reached 100 million views on YouTube for its debut single in a record amount of time.





Since releasing the single “IT’z Different,” in February, the music video reached the milestone of 100 million views in just 57 days, the fastest among any new K-pop groups.





The five-member girl band debuted earlier this year in the spotlight as JYP Entertainment’s brand new girl group. The music video topped 10 million YouTube views in less than 24 hours, also becoming the first K-pop group to achieve the feat.