IZ*One becomes best-selling girl group





IZ*ONE, a project group formed through the cable audition series “Produce 101” has become the best-selling girl group beating out TWICE.





The group’s latest album, “HEART*IZ”, sold more than 130,000 copies in the first week of sales, breaking the previous record set by TWICE.





"Violeta," the lead track of "HEART*IZ," raked up nearly 20 million YouTube views one week after its release.