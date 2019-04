Members: Jung Wooseok, Lai Kuanlin

Genres: K-pop, hip hop, R&B

Labels: Cube Entertainment

Active from: 2019

Associated acts: Pentagon, Wanna One





Wooseok X Kuanlin is a unit formed by Cube Entertainment which debuted on March 11, 2019 with the mini album “9801”. The duo consists of Pentagon’s Jung Wooseok and Wanna One’s Lai Kuanlin.





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

9801 (EP, 2019)