JYJ’s Jaejoong tops Oricon chart with new release





Jaejoong of the K-pop boy band JYJ has released his first Japanese solo album which has topped the Oricon Daily Charts on the day of release.

Jaejoong began official promotions in Japan last year after a 9-year hiatus. He released his first solo single in June, followed by a second single in October. Both singles have done well, receiving gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

The singer is currently on tour of the major Arena’s in Japan, wrapping up the first day in Nagoya. He will continue the tour until May 29.