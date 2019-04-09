Moon, Trump Discuss Inter-Korean Summit to Resolve Nuclear Stalemate

James Hooper, Adventurer and TV personality
President Moon Jae-in held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, seeking to find a breakthrough in the stalled nuclear talks.
However, Trump is lukewarm about pushing for a third summit with Kim anytime soon.
"It could happen. A third summit could happen. And it’s step by step. It’s not a fast process; I’ve never said it would be. It’s step by step."
Trump also said he will maintain the sanctions on North Korea.
He also told reporters that now is not the right time to support Seoul's push for the resumption of the joint inter-Korean industrial complex and other cross-border projects.
"The two leaders agreed that the top-down method is essential in the Korean Peninsula peace process... President Moon explained his plans to hold an inter-Korean summit in the near future and reaffirmed his intentions to hold close consultations with President Trump so that another North Korea-U
Trump asked Moon to inform him of the North's position as soon as Seoul finds out.
Moon's two-day stay in Washington comes after Trump's second summit with Kim in late February ended without an agreement.
After wrapping up one of his briefest overseas diplomatic engagements, Moon left for Seoul. He is set to arrive home on Friday night Korea time.
