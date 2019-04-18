BTS listed as one of Time’s most influential of 2019

ⓒ KBS

The global sensations BTS has been listed as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year.

The group, consisting of seven members, have topped Billboard music charts with their albums causing a sensation around the world. Time Magazine revealed the prestigious list on Wednesday which had BTS ranked among the 17 artists of 2019. Other categories included pioneers, leaders, titans and icons.

Also among the 100 is Lee Hoe-sung, the South Korean chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.