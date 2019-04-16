K-pop Acts Make Strides in U.S., UK

ⓒKBS News

BTS is expected to top the Billboard 200 album chart for the third time.





According to Billboard on Monday, industry forecasters suggest the seven-member group’s new album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” could earn between 200-thousand and 225-thousand equivalent album units in the U.S. by Thursday.





The top ten list for the April 27-dated chart will be revealed on the Billboard website on Sunday.





In the UK, BTS became the first Korean act ever to top the Official Albums Chart, coming in at No. 1 on Friday. “Boy With Luv” also entered the Official Singles Chart at No. 13.





BTS was also included in Time Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People 2019’ list.





The group also earned 6-percent of the vote in the 2019 Time 100 Reader Poll, taking No. 1 for the second year in a row, according to the publication.





Guinness World Records announced on Monday that the music video for “Boy With Luv” broke the record for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.





The music video was viewed over 74.6 million times in the first day after its release on April 12, according to YouTube.





Blackpink has also had a huge week, playing at the Coachella Music Festival in California for a second-consecutive week on Friday local time.





The girl group has also reached new heights on both the Billboard and Official Chart this week, with “Kill This Love” reaching No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the highest charting track ever by a Korean girl group in the United States.





The album also went to No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart, another record for a Korean girl group.





“Kill This Love” also reached No. 33 on the UK Official Singles Chart, a new record for Blackpink in the UK. The album of the same name also reached No. 40, the first time a Blackpink album has ever charted in the UK.