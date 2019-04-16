President Moon on Tour of Central Asia

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is touring three countries in Central Asia which are important partners in South Korea's New Northern Policy.





After leaving Seoul on Tuesday, his first stop was in Turkmenistan, where he met President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and agreed to derive mutual benefits in pursuing South Korea's New Northern Policy and Turkmenistan's plan to establish itself as a regional logistics hub.





At a joint news conference, the two leaders said they would keep each other in mind as they execute South Korea’s New Northern Policy and Turkmenistan’s plan to become a regional logistics hub in order to create mutual benefits.





They also took note of South Korean corporate participation in the construction of the Kiyanly Chemical Complex in Turkmenistan and agreed to continue collaboration in the energy industry.





The two sides also decided to expand their collaboration into the health and medical care, IT and environment sectors.





After wrapping up his three-day state visit to Turkmenistan, Moon flew to Uzbekistan on Thursday.





President Moon and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to upgrade their bilateral ties, seeking to find more collaboration in the energy industry.





President Moon will return to Korea on Tuesday after a summit with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.