Date: May 4 - 5

Venue: Bluesquare iMarket Hall

The indie group Bolbbalgan4 will be holding a solo spring concert titled “Kkotkium” which literally means Flower Energy but figuratively refers to the energy of youth. The concert will be held from May 4 – 5 at Bluesquare iMarket Hall and feature songs from the group’s latest album “Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy”.