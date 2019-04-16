My Golden Life (6) 좋은 아침이예요

Expression of the Week

Seo Ji-soo : 안녕하세요, 선실장님.

Hello, Mr. Seon.

좋은 아침이에요.

Good morning.

안녕하세요, 선실장님.

Hello, Mr. Seon.

좋은 아침이에요.

Good morning.

굿모닝.

Good morning.

굿모닝.

Good morning.

굿모닝.

Good morning.

(PS. 다른 톤으로 여러 차례 반복합니다)

(repeats in different tones)









좋은 아침이에요 (Good morning)





좋다 – adj. good; great; excellent; nice

아침 – n. morning

이다 – postpositional particle used to specify the attribute or category of the object that the subject of the sentence refers to





Casual – 좋은 아침이야

Polite – 좋은 아침이에요/좋은 아침입니다





>>The postpositional particle “-이다” added to “아침” à “아침이다” which literally means “it is morning”.





>>by adding the adjective “좋은” the phrase becomes “it is a good morning”. The expression is a common way people greet each other in the morning which is similar to saying “good morning” in English-speaking communities.





>>Although English-speaking countries commonly use “good night” as a farewell greeting, Koreans would not say “좋은 밤입니다” (it is a good night) to say good bye at night. Rather, they would use “안녕히 가세요” (good-bye) or “다음에 또 봐요” (see you next time).



