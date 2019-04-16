JacksonChameleon, a Contemporary Furniture Brand

© JACKSONCHAMELEON

Continuing our focus from last week, we’ll talk about a company that created some big buzz at this year’s Seoul Living Design Fair, Korea’s largest interior design event. The company we’re going to introduce today is a furniture brand with an interesting name, JacksonChameleon. Let’s meet with company CEO Chung Bong-yun.





JacksonChameleon was founded in 2014 as a contemporary furniture brand that makes furniture pieces suitable for contemporary lifestyles and home interior designs. Although we reflect the latest trends in our products, we focus on how they can sustain their value and popularity for a long time.





Chameleons are well known for their ability to change colors in accordance with ambient temperature and light to protect themselves from enemies. Jackson’s chameleons are a species that has three horns on its head. Like the reptile, our products are designed to fit in well with any surroundings. The company name reflects our commitment to creating furniture that looks great everywhere but remains unique, just like Jackson’s chameleons.





Now we understand why the company has such a distinctive name. Its products have unique designs but fit in well with their surroundings. The company was established by three young furniture designers five years ago.





Hwang Doo-hyun, Song Jae-young, and myself became friends in college. All three of us majored in furniture design. After working separately for about two years after graduation and learning about the industry, we set up our own firm. Looking back, we were able to make such a decision because we were passionate and did not know exactly what a furniture business would be like. At the time, we thought that the local furniture market was dominated by similar, standardized items, despite consumer demands for interesting and exceptional designs. We wanted to target these consumers.





The designer furniture market in Korea has grown rapidly in recent years. But many locally-produced furniture pieces leave much to be desired in quality, and run-of-the-mill, reproduced designs were hindering the expansion of the market. Seeking to change this, the three designers—Chung, Hwang and Song—launched a new brand, JacksonChameleon, to bring greater diversity in design and superior quality to the furniture market.





When new products are released, the company introduces them in the form of a collection to better establish a brand image in the minds of customers.





Each seat, backrest and armrest of our modular sofa can be separated as independent modules. When combined, they comprise a three-seater sofa. While single-seater sofas are also offered, of course, different modules can be assembled to create a large sofa that can seat many people. The combination options are the most conspicuous feature of our modular sofa collection. Each of our furniture collections has its own concept. For example, a collection is focused mostly on one special design, while another collection is tailored specifically to those who have pets.





JacksonChameleon showcases new products in different collections, the same way a fashion designer would.





At this year’s Seoul Living Design Fair, the company demonstrated how it blurs the boundaries between spaces. Previously, “arrow” comprised the main idea of one collection, while another collection featuring a “nest” theme showcased a warm and cozy sofa.





But it was the collection of modular sofas that resonated most with customers. Customers can combine multiple independent units as they like. They may install a single-seater sofa or a three-to four-seater, depending on the space. Regardless of how they are constructed, the pieces offer the same unity in design.





A collection targeting pet owners also proved successful. A cat at home may scratch the sofa, for example, so JacksonChameleon used a special tear-resistant fabric that can withstand a cat’s claws. The company has explored exhibitions around the world to come up with fresh ideas and discover new materials.





The furniture maker’s designs have even attracted special attention from a local TV program.





Just a few months after we set up the company in 2014, we were asked if we’d like to feature our sofa on a set for the TV series titled “Secret Love Affair” on local cable TV network JTBC. We were very surprised to get such an offer. Typically, producers of TV dramas want furniture and interior design that fits a particular drama setting. A rich person’s house, for instance, needs luxury furniture. Each of our products has its own unique concept, and I guess this part appealed greatly to the show makers.





More and more TV programs these days reflect growing consumer interest in interior design and incorporate this into their sets. After “Secret Love Affair,” JacksonChameleon’s new yet familiar furniture has been seen in many other programs, including “It’s Alright. This is Love,” and “Lucky Romance.”





The company runs its own design team and handles everything from planning to production. Its high-quality yet reasonably-priced products are well received by consumers, spurring the growth of the company. On back of strong growth at home, JacksonChameleon is poised to compete with global furniture brands.





We have an ambitious dream of growing into a peerless furniture brand here in Korea and moving beyond the domestic market to stand shoulder to shoulder with global brands known for their first-rate and fashionable furniture designs.





With its remarkable design acumen, JacksonChameleon is breathing new life into the Korean furniture market. It has already been recognized as a one-of-a-kind brand and its products feature both uniqueness and comfort that will continue to attract customers in Korea and abroad.