ⓒ YONHAP News

The latest album released by BTS has ranked No. 1 on the Billboard charts, become the group’s third No. 1 album in less than a year.





With the ranking, BTS has become the first group since the Beatles to earn three Billboard No. 1’s in less than a year.





The album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," was released on April 12 and debuted atop the Billboard 200 for the week of April 27.