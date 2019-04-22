Actress Jeon Do-yeon to be honored at Italian film fest

ⓒ YONHAP News

South Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon has been honored with a lifetime achievement award at an Italian film festival.





The actress will be awarded the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st Udine Far East Film Festival (FEFF) on April 26. East Asian movie heavyweights, like Jackie Chan, Joe Hisaishi and Brigitte Lin are past winners of the award.





Birthday, which was directed by Lee Jong-eon and stars Jeon, will open the 2019 FEFF which will run from April 26 to May 4. FEFF is one Europe’s largest film festivals introducing Asian films.