K-pop boy band GOT7 will release a new album next month before embarking on a world tour.

The album is titled “Spinning Top” and is expected to drop on May 20. The group’s world tour will begin the following month on June 15 and travel to 17 global cities.

The group’s latest album brings together all GOT7 members for the first time since the group’s last album which was released in December last year.