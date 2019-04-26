Seoul opens celebrity handprint zone at Olympic stadium

ⓒ YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced the opening of a new handprint zone for K-pop stars at Olympic Stadium in Jamsil.

The handprint zone is called “The Music Star Zone” and features handprints of 35 musicians from 12 singers or groups who have performed at the stadium.

The handprints of BTS as well as Cho Yong-pil, Seo Tae-ji and HOT among others are on display along with copper plaques that list a summary of their careers.