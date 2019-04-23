On the way to music bank 190426

♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Na-Jeong-Mo-Sa-Ji-Mi-Da-Chae-Tzu

TWICE is pretty, cute and loveable.

Every day is a new heyday!

There is not a day they don't look amazing.

Fancy you~ I will come to you now~

Every day is Birthday sweet Your and my Fantasy





Even though it's raining BTS is shining.

Their perfect beauty sweeps the wet weather.

Their World Wide Charm~

BTS brings us joy.

Stay healthy and don't get sick.

We'll be supporting your world tour...!!!





Spring rain drizzled down yesterday here in Korea.

Despite the bad weather, thank you for coming to Music Bank.

Take care and don’t catch a cold!